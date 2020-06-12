Zoe Betts



After 90 wonderful years here with us, heaven gathered an angel into its arms and carried Zoe Betts to her eternal resting place. Born and raised in North Dakota, Zoe was a stellar student, ultimately graduating as a proud Bison from North Dakota State University with a degree in Chemistry. After graduation, a teaching job in Great Falls, Montana beckoned and it was there that she met the love of her life, Jim Betts. They were married in 1955 and soon moved to Sunburst, MT; together raising 5 children: Barb, Ruth, Bruce, Brian, and Eric. Their 45-year marriage was filled with love and laughter, pausing only with Jim's passing in 2000. It's beautiful to know that are reunited in heaven and their love lives on. In 1979, Zoe bid a fond farewell to Montana and moved to the Idaho Panhandle where she spent the remainder of her life. She was blessed to be a part of the Bonners Ferry community and our family will be forever grateful for the all of love and support that her wonderful neighbors and friends provided her over the years. Zoe held a deep faith and was active in the church throughout her entire life. Whether it was singing in the choir, making cookies for a bake sale, or praying for someone in need, she could always be counted on to be there. We are sure she is rejoicing in her new role as guardian angel watching over friends and family. Along with her five children, Zoe is survived by her bother Dale, sister Bev, 8 grandkids, 10 great-grandkids, and 2 great-great-grandkids. Greeting her on her arrival in heaven will be her parents Dewey and Hazel, sister Elaine, and beloved daughter-in-law Gloria. Zoe was blessed to have eyes that were always able to see the wonders surrounding her. Her lifelong capacity to genuinely appreciate a beautiful sunrise, the blossoms coming each spring, the kindness of a neighbor, a simple meal with friends, a win by her beloved Zags, or a phone call with the kids is testament to a life well-lived. She was a friend to so many over the years, always projecting a warmth and positivity that could brighten the day and help you through even the toughest times. Everyone, from her family, to her church group, to her Table 9 card buddies at The Center, will miss seeing her smiling face. The time we had with her was a gift and every life she touched is better for having known her. The pain of her leaving is quieted by the happiness that she was part of our lives for the time given. Zoe always thought of others before herself. In that spirit, we know that she would understand and approve of the decision to hold the celebration of her wonderful life at a future time when the health and safety of her many friends and family are better served.









