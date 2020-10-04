1/1
Alexandra Miller
1989 - 2020
Alexandra Lenai Miller was born on August 23, 1989 to Sheila Ramstetter and Duane Miller. She passed away unexpectedly in her home on September 25 2020. She was proceded in death by her brother Bradon Jay Miller. The family she left behind were her parents Sheila and Duane (Londa) Miller, long time boyfriend Steven Martinez and their daughter Estes Lenai Martinez, Brother Zack (April) Miller, sister Brittany Miller (Corey Alen), nephews Landon,Caden, Zayne, Braxton,Easton, Grandparents Joe and Adele Ramstetter and Craig and Kathy Miller and several aunts,uncles and cousins. Alex enjoyed being with her family and spending as much time in Estes Park. She will be greatly missed. Please visit stoddardsunset.com for service information and full obituary.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stoddard Funeral Home
3205 West 28th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
9703307301
