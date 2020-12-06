1/1
Alice Miller
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Amelia (Bender) Miller, born May 13, 1925. Alice left this world to be with her heavenly father on December 2, 2020. Just four short months after her soulmate Rhinie Miller passed. Alice was born in Russell, Kansas. When she was ten years old, she and her family moved to Colorado. When Alice was small, she plowed the fields with the mules. Later hauled beets to the dump. Also, she drove tractors and became a school bus driver for Platte Valley, as well as doing all the chores at home. She was always a very hard worker. Alice never met a stranger. She will be sorely missed. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Marsha) Miller and Tim Miller both of Greeley; Daughter, Sharon (Bill) Peters of Greeley; grandchildren, Scott (Amanda) Miller, Karrie (Dan) Fahrenbruch, Andy and Josh Peters and Renee (Jon) Romos; great-grandchildren, Derek, Lindsay Miller, Trent and Blake Fahrenbruch, Amelia Peters, Caitlyn Corregal, Peyton, Kayden and Madison Romos. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rhinie Miller; grandson Matt Miller; one sister, and two brothers. Visitation will be from 5-7 P.M., Monday, December 7, 2020 at Allnutt Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Private inurnment at Linn Grove Cemetery. Friends may view the full online obituary and send condolences at www.allnuttgreeley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
6521 W 20Th St
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 352-3366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved