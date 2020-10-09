Allen Frain

Allen W. Frain, 75, of Cheyenne passed away October 5, 2020 in Cheyenne. He was born March 12, 1945 in Macedonia, IA to LaVaughn and Anna Frain. He married Donna Brophy on September 7, 1973 in Carson, IA and was a farmer. He is survived by his children Staci (Larry) Johnson of Cheyenne, David Hodtwalker of Council Bluffs, IA, Christi (David) Salazar of Council Bluffs, IA; grandchildren, Wesley, Nick, Brandon, Cameron, Crystal, Allen Jason and Brady; great-grandchildren, Ryker, Sophia, Phoenyx and Ashton; siblings, Swede Frain of Logan, IA, Aletha White of Orange Park, FL and Diane (Charlie, III) of Jacksonville, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a son, Kevin Hodtwalker. Honorary pallbearers will be AllenJason Michael Frain, Brady Lee Frain, Wesley Scott Frain, Nickolas Eric Frain, Brandon Joseph Salazar, Cameron Mitchell Salazar, Crystal Jestine Casey. Visitation will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com

