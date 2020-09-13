1/1
Alyssa Irene "Ally" Ruffles
1998 - 2020
Alyssa "Ally" Irene Ruffles, 22, of Greeley unexpectedly passed on August 24, 2020. Ally was born on July 3rd, 1998 in Greeley, CO. She was the beloved daughter of Nicole (Verkuilen) Ruffles and Eric Ruffles, and younger sister to Shelby Ruffles. Ally had a happy childhood in Colorado, and grew up to graduate from Northridge High School and collected scholarships to attend the University of Northern Colorado. She was spontaneous, had a contagious laugh, and infectious smile that could light up a room. Ally had a love for life and a passion for many things. Family, friends, animals, and music were a few of her favorites. Ally loved making others happy and had a free, caring, and protective nature. Ally will be forever remembered by her parents, Nicole and Eric Ruffles; sister, Shelby Ruffles; and grandmother, Jeanne Helms. Ally will also be deeply missed by her aunt, Jody Verkuilen; aunt, Marisa Atwood and family; special cousin, Ashley Morger and family, extended family, many friends, and the community. A celebration of life will be at 3pm on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at Journey Christian Church with a reception and balloon release following at 5pm at the Moose Lodge. If you or someone you love are struggling with drug addiction, please contact SAMHSA National Helpline, 1-800-662-4357. To leave condolences with Alyssa's family visit NCCcremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
