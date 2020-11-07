Amparo T. "Ann" Gomez, 96, of Greeley passed away Monday, November 2, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 3, 1924 in Pueblo, Colorado to Blas and Gregoria (Benavidez) Terrones. She married Benjamin P. Gomez on December 8, 1940 in Gill, CO. Mrs. Gomez worked for 32 years as the Admissions Coordinator at Bonell Good Samaritan. After retiring, she volunteered at the Bonell store. She was an active member of New Hope Christian Church for many years and enjoyed participating in church activities and serving on various committees/boards. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family, which was her greatest joy. She is survived by her daughter, Esther Gomez of Greeley; two sons, Benjamin and wife Mary of Greeley and Steven and wife Kirlene of Fort Collins; two brothers, Arthur Terrones and wife Myrna of Loveland and Joe Terrones and wife Pam of Scottsdale, Arizona; her sister Lydia Griffiths of Greeley; five grandchildren, Joshua Gomez and wife Somer of Fort Collins, Erick Gomez and wife Katie of Fort Collins, Niña Klatt and husband Jason of Mead, Lindsey Gomez of Greeley, and Jonathan Gomez of Fort Collins; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Alfred Terrones, Edward Terrones, Sarah Lopez, Alicia Cardwell, Beatrice Torrez and Nash Terrones. Services will be held at 1 pm on Monday, November 9th at Christ Community Church, 1301 15th Street. Visitation will be from 1-3 pm Sunday, November 8th at Adamson. The family is planning to host a Life Celebration Reception in June 2021. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made to New Hope Christian Church in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 W. 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may send condolences at www.AdamsonCares.com.

