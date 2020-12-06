Amy (Aimee) Lee Lane June 8, 1983 - November 25, 2020 Amy passed away November 25, 2020 after several weeks in Pathways Hospice at McKee Hospital in Loveland, Colorado. She graduated from Cherry Creek High School in 2001 and the University of North Colorado in 2005. She worked at Bears Sports Bar and Westlake Wines and Spirits. She married Tyler Lane September 10, 2016. He died October 31, 2019. Amy will be missed by her mother Kathryn Jens, her father and step-mother, Myles and Bev Edwards, and her siblings, Joseph Edwards, Bryan and Lisa Jens. Amy was a Greeley legend and will be missed by her huge circle of friends. Celebration of life services will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 3 pm at Christ Community Church, 1301 15th Street, Greeley, CO 80631. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to www.BentleyMemorialFund.org. https://www.dignity memorial.com/obituaries/ greeley-co/ Please visit Allnuttgreeley.com to share memories as well as condolences to the family.

