Andrea Hopp left this world unexpectedly and much too soon on August 3, 2020. She was a kind, selfless, loving person and she loved the Lord. She will be missed by so many, but none more than her husband of 23 years, Dan, and her two children, Joshua (15) and Megan (12). Andrea was born November 15, 1971 in Brighton, Colorado to Ronald and Margie Haake. Andrea grew up on a farm west of Fort Lupton with her brother, Zane, and they shared a close bond and special friendship. She was preceded in death by her other brother, Eric. Andrea grew up with a love of animals and gymnastics and had great success with both. She graduated from Fort Lupton High School in 1990 and went on to study accounting at Metro State University. Andrea worked as a controller for CPS Distributors in Denver for 25 years. She had recently begun working at Longs Peak Landscaping and was excited for the new challenge. Andrea was active in church, school, and 4-H. She never missed a game, meeting, or activity and always made her family a priority. Andrea gave so much of herself and took every opportunity to help others. She was the glue that bonded the many people in her life. In her spare time, Andrea enjoyed Saturday dinners at her parent's house, game nights with family, caring for her animals, and traveling, but her greatest passion was her family. Andrea will always be remembered with love by her husband, Dan Hopp; her children, Joshua and Megan; parents, Ron and Margie Haake; brother, Zane Haake; in-laws Howard and Linda Hopp; sister-in-law, Patti Tofflemire, brother-in-law, Jeff Hopp, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces. Viewing and Funeral Services were held at Zion Lutheran Church, 1400 Skeel Street, in Brighton, Colorado on Saturday, August 8, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am. Burial followed at Hillside Cemetery in Fort Lupton, Colorado. Live stream available at https://www.facebook. com/brightonzion lutheranchurch/live. Please share your memories of Andrea and condolences with her family by visiting the Tribute Wall at www.TaborFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store