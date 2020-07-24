1/1
Annika Raylee Fullerton
Annika Raylee Fullerton, age 11, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 29th, 2020. Annie was born March 2, 2009 in Brighton, Colorado. Annika, our sweet angel, will be sadly missed by her parents, Jim and Christine Fullerton; and brothers, Christian and Samuel Kiddle. Annika had a life filled with loving family and wonderful friends, and we invite them to celebrate her life with us in joy and remembrance. A memorial celebration will be held on Monday, July 27th, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens (8426 S. Hwy. 287, Ft. Collins, CO 80525) beginning at 10:00 am with an interment and reception to follow.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
970-667-0202
