Anthony "Tony" Frances Quigley was born November 5, 1950 in New York City. During his childhood he lived in Brooklyn & Staten Island. He worked on Wall Street in Commodities. On November 27, 1971, he married Diane Munkasey. Six months after they were married, they packed up their things and headed for Colorado singing "Rocky Mountain High" by John Denver. Tony and Diane lived in Denver for five years and then bought their first home in the small town of Gilcrest where they raised two girls; Michele & Janice. While living in Gilcrest, he was very active with the town government and his church St. Nicholas in Platteville. In 1991, the Quigley's moved to Greeley. Tony became very involved with the youth at both St Mary's and St Peters Catholic Church. He was loved by everyone! There wasn't a place that you could walk into without someone knowing him and asking about him. He had the best sense of humor. He made everyone laugh! Tony & Diane started their own business, True Abundance Property Management, in 2006. Tony ran the office bookkeeping, while Diane ran the property management part of the business. He passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Pathways Hospice in Loveland. Tony leaves behind his wife, Diane Quigley, daughters; Janice Quigley & Michele (Jim) Gerbitz, three grandchildren; Alexandra (Kyle) Barth, Jesslyn and Jayden Gerbitz, sisters; Roberta DiDonato and Eileen (Mark) Foster and brother, Thomas (Angel) Quigley. He was preceded by his parents. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home. Memorial Mass 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church. A reception will follow at Adamson. Memorial gifts may be made to "Team Gleason" for ALS in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store