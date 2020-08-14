Antoni Meglin

Antoni "Toni" Meglin, 94 of Greeley, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020. She was born March 7, 1926 in Pischtanka, Russia, to Eduard and Emilie (Lutz) Kohlert. She married Ewald Meglin on December 24, 1947 in Hachborn, Germany. They immigrated to Colorado in 1952. Toni was a homemaker and childcare provider. She loved and was loved by her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, flowers, polka dancing, holidays and margarita lunches. She was an amazing mom, oma and friend. Toni is survived by her children; daughter, Heidi Clark and her children, Gretchen (John) Fagerberg, and Nate (Kelli) Clark; son, Werner (Beth) Meglin and their children, Matt, Calvin, Sara, and Sam; son Herbert Meglin; daughter, Ingrid (Keith) Labahn and their children, Derek and Kelsi; and great grandchildren, Garrett and Lauren Fagerberg, Barrett Bewley, and Ryker Harkless. Toni is preceded in death by both her parents; husband Ewald; sisters Martha and Angelina; and brothers, Reinhold, Ewald, Adolf, and Henry. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Allnutt Funeral Service - Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634. Private inurnment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store