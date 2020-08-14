1/1
Antoni Meglin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antoni's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antoni "Toni" Meglin, 94 of Greeley, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020. She was born March 7, 1926 in Pischtanka, Russia, to Eduard and Emilie (Lutz) Kohlert. She married Ewald Meglin on December 24, 1947 in Hachborn, Germany. They immigrated to Colorado in 1952. Toni was a homemaker and childcare provider. She loved and was loved by her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, flowers, polka dancing, holidays and margarita lunches. She was an amazing mom, oma and friend. Toni is survived by her children; daughter, Heidi Clark and her children, Gretchen (John) Fagerberg, and Nate (Kelli) Clark; son, Werner (Beth) Meglin and their children, Matt, Calvin, Sara, and Sam; son Herbert Meglin; daughter, Ingrid (Keith) Labahn and their children, Derek and Kelsi; and great grandchildren, Garrett and Lauren Fagerberg, Barrett Bewley, and Ryker Harkless. Toni is preceded in death by both her parents; husband Ewald; sisters Martha and Angelina; and brothers, Reinhold, Ewald, Adolf, and Henry. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Allnutt Funeral Service - Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634. Private inurnment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
6521 W 20Th St
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 352-3366
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved