Antonio Rodriguez Jr.
1952 - 2020
On August 4, 2020 the world lost Antonio (Tony) Rodriguez Jr, beloved Father, Son, Uncle and Grandfather. Tony was born September 8, 1952 in San Benito, Texas. He moved to Colorado in 1957 and was raised in Northern Colorado In the Galeton and Eaton Area. He spent a lot of his life in Greeley. He worked as a Concrete Finisher, Roofer and Labor Worker most of his life. He attended Our Lady of Peace Church and loved playing music. His musical passions included composing songs, playing the Guitar and Accordion and he had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. He had an ol school estilo and was remembered for dressing in Pachuco Style his Stacy Adam Shoes and his Lowrider. He is survived by his beloved ex-wife Irene Bautista of Boulder Colorado, his mother, Juana Rodriguez of Greeley Colorado, Sons Antonio (Liz) Rodriguez III of Boulder Colorado, Javier (Claudia) Rodriguez of Milliken Colorado, Eliseo Marcelino of Greeley, Colorado, and Daughter Angelique (Arthur) Thompson of Colorado Springs, brothers Arturo(Sophia) Rodriguez, Joe L Rodriguez and Manuel (Norma) Rodriguez all of Greeley and sisters Maria Luisa (Gabriel) Rodriguez of Mexico, Rosemary (Anthony) Ramirez of Commerce City Yolanda (Kent) Jorgensen of South Dakota, Virginia Huerta of Greeley, Silvia (Adan) Gonzales of Greeley, Janie (Jose) Quiroz of Greeley, Maria Connie (Danny) Lopez of Milliken, and 9 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Antonio Rodriguez Sr. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of Tony's life will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Moser Funeral Service Chapel, 3501 S. 11th Avenue in Evans, Colorado.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Moser Funeral & Cremation Service
Moser Funeral & Cremation Service
3501 S. 11th Avenue
Evans, CO 80620
970-330-6824
