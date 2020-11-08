1/1
Arlene Packard
1952 - 2020
Arlene Packard, 68, of Greeley, passed away on October 23, 2020 at her home. She was born July 31, 1952 in Denver to Henry Junior and Pearl Mae (Myers) Krieger where she grew up. Arlene graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Denver. She married Denzil Arnold Packard, Sr. on September 30, 1983 in Gill. Arlene worked for School District 6 her entire career as the mail clerk before retiring. She loved attending her Bible study at Trinity Lutheran, her cats, but most especially her son and grandkids. She is survived by her son, Tom Packard of Greeley; two grandchildren, Marlee and Dakota Packard as well as her stepson, Denzil Jr and stepdaughter, Sue Packard. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Linda Boyd. Her family will host a private family gathering at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to "Weld County Humane Society" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
