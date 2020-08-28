Arthur died following a long illness in Dallas, Texas his home for many years. Arthur was the son of Dr. and Mrs. Arthur E. Peterson of Greeley. He grew up in Greeley and attended Greeley High School. He graduated from high school Kemper Military Academy. He attended Colorado University and Tulane University before enlisting in the U.S. Army. Arthur spent his years as a business man in Dallas. Granddaughters, Katie Coslov of Alexandria, VA, Courtney Tuttle of Los Angeles, CA; two great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Eaton; brother, Dr. James Peterson of Greeley; sister, Maggie Mancuso of Las Vegas, NV; and several nieces and nephews survive him. His wife, Suzanne and daughters, Jill Newell and Jamie Peterson, preceded him in death.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store