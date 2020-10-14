Bernice Goldie Wolf, 87, of Ault, passed away October 11, 2020 at Seven Lakes Memory Care in Loveland, Colorado. Bernice was born November 9, 1932, in Greeley, Colorado, to Goldie (Billings) and Ernest Ruth. Bernice married Richard Lee Wolf and they had been married 65 years when he died on October 2, 2019. Bernice attended Evans schools and graduated from Greeley High School. She was the co-owner and bookkeeper for the family business, Wolf Trucking, Inc. They farmed and fed livestock for many years in the Eaton and Ault areas. Bernice was very involved in her community. She was a member of First Lutheran Church of Ault, active member of the Ault Business Association, member of the Red Hat Club, the Eaton Twilight Extension Club, the 20th Century Club; and was a youth leader for the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, cooking and sewing. She loved doing the holiday cooking and big family dinners as well as making homemade cakes and casseroles. Bernice is survived by her children, Randy (Kathy) Wolf, Michael (Karen) Wolf, Jeremy Wolf, and Jody (Steve) Ezinga; as well as 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; grandson Matt Ezinga; 2 sisters; and 3 brothers. Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO, with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 11:30 A.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church of Ault in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

