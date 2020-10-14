1/1
Bernice Wolf
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Goldie Wolf, 87, of Ault, passed away October 11, 2020 at Seven Lakes Memory Care in Loveland, Colorado. Bernice was born November 9, 1932, in Greeley, Colorado, to Goldie (Billings) and Ernest Ruth. Bernice married Richard Lee Wolf and they had been married 65 years when he died on October 2, 2019. Bernice attended Evans schools and graduated from Greeley High School. She was the co-owner and bookkeeper for the family business, Wolf Trucking, Inc. They farmed and fed livestock for many years in the Eaton and Ault areas. Bernice was very involved in her community. She was a member of First Lutheran Church of Ault, active member of the Ault Business Association, member of the Red Hat Club, the Eaton Twilight Extension Club, the 20th Century Club; and was a youth leader for the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, cooking and sewing. She loved doing the holiday cooking and big family dinners as well as making homemade cakes and casseroles. Bernice is survived by her children, Randy (Kathy) Wolf, Michael (Karen) Wolf, Jeremy Wolf, and Jody (Steve) Ezinga; as well as 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; grandson Matt Ezinga; 2 sisters; and 3 brothers. Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO, with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 11:30 A.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church of Ault in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Service
10:00 AM
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Interment
11:30 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
6521 W 20Th St
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 352-3366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved