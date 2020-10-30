Bertha L. (Weickum) Brinkman passed away 10/25/2020 at Altavista Memory Care in Longmont, CO. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016. She fought a courageous battle and earned her angel wings. She was born May 2, 1936. The third of nine daughters born to Adolph and Bertha (Schmidt) Weickum in Orchard, CO. She graduated from Kersey High School in 1954. Married the love of her life Wallace L. Brinkman on May 18, 1958 in Windsor CO. She was employed by Fashion Bar and retired from Home Light and Power (Xcel Energy) in 1995. She was a member of American Businesswomen's Association for many years. After retiring she became a Mary Kay Consultant where she treasured the friendships of many. She was a great cook. Loved to entertain family and friends, travel and shop. Bert and Wally loved to bowl. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Wally and sisters, Mabel Derr of Greeley and Mona Arnold of Greeley. She is survived by five sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Graveside Service will be held 2:00p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3400 W. 28th St, Greeley. Online condolences may be made at www.marksfuneralservice.com

