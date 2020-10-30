1/1
Bertha L. (Weickum) Brinkman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha L. (Weickum) Brinkman passed away 10/25/2020 at Altavista Memory Care in Longmont, CO. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016. She fought a courageous battle and earned her angel wings. She was born May 2, 1936. The third of nine daughters born to Adolph and Bertha (Schmidt) Weickum in Orchard, CO. She graduated from Kersey High School in 1954. Married the love of her life Wallace L. Brinkman on May 18, 1958 in Windsor CO. She was employed by Fashion Bar and retired from Home Light and Power (Xcel Energy) in 1995. She was a member of American Businesswomen's Association for many years. After retiring she became a Mary Kay Consultant where she treasured the friendships of many. She was a great cook. Loved to entertain family and friends, travel and shop. Bert and Wally loved to bowl. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Wally and sisters, Mabel Derr of Greeley and Mona Arnold of Greeley. She is survived by five sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Graveside Service will be held 2:00p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3400 W. 28th St, Greeley. Online condolences may be made at www.marksfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Funeral & Cremation Service
9293 Eastman Park Dr
Windsor, CO 80550
(970) 686-9525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marks Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved