Bertha Marcella Banek White, affectionately known as "Bert" by her close friends and family, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 9, 2020. She passed peacefully with her son Bruce by her side at her home in Sun City, AZ. Bert was born to Christof Banek and Lizza Steinwandt Banek on February 24, 1928, in Lightcap, South Dakota. In the late 30's, the family moved to Greeley where Bert attended and graduated from Greeley High School in 1946. She was a cheerleader for Greeley High where her love of dance began. She got her first job working at Warnoco Skating Rink where she enjoyed skating and ultimately represented the local rink skating in the World Championship in Chicago. Bert married L.R. "Pink" White on February 1, 1947. Pink shared her love of dancing and they were often spotted on the dance floor. The Whites were also avid Bronco fans and could be found tailgating outside their RV at every home game. The couple also loved and spent much time with their family and friends. During her years in Ault, Bert was active in the First Congregational Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Bert and Pink owned and operated Pink's Conoco, The Conoco Bulk Plant and Continental Supply Auto Parts and Hardware Store in Ault as well as the Conoco station in Eaton. Bert was always very passionate about politics. She was a life-time member of the Republican Party and was an active member of the Stamp-Lickers for many years. She worked as Office Manager for James P. Johnson and Hank Brown during their tenures in office. Bert and Pink were married for 40 years until Pink passed on August 14, 1987. Following Pink's death, Bert loaded up the RV with two of her dearest widowed friends and headed west. Eventually she settled in Peoria, AZ in 1990. She joined the Willowbrook United Methodist Church in 1992 and eventually moved to Sun City. There she joined the Union Hills Country Club where she continued to pursue her love of dancing. She was also in charge of the 4th of July party and continued to display her patriotism and love of her country. Bert was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Emma Marie, Martha, and Betty Johnston; brothers Albert, Herbert, Richard and O.A. "Dutch" Banek; husband Pink in 1987 and daughter-in-law Laura in 2017. Bert is survived by her two children: Danelle Christine and Bruce Buchanan; four grandsons: Brad, Blake (Erin) and Brett (Katelyn) Stewart (along with three great-grandchildren) all of St. Louis, MO; and Brandon (Krissy) White (and her fourth great-grandchild due the end of September) of Windsor, CO. In addition to many nieces, nephews and friends, Bert is also survived by cousin and special friend, Mike Schulz. Celebration of life services for Bert in both Arizona and Greeley will be held at a later date.

