Reverend Bessie E. Bishop, 94, of Greeley, went to be with the Lord on October 18, 2020 in Greeley, CO. Bessie Emily was born in Republic, Pennsylvania to William & Marie (Mast) Watkins on November 4, 1925. On February 14, 1947 in Enid, Oklahoma, Bessie married the love of her life, Reverend Roy S. Bishop. Bessie is survived by her children: Bonnie (Tim) Casseday, Tom (Anna) Bishop, Sue Bishop, Randy Bishop, and Paula (Micheal) Pociecha; 10 grandchildren, including Andrew Bishop and Cambrie Bishop Guerrero-Wacker (Cristian) who she helped raise; 17 great-grandchildren; and a large, loving, extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 8 siblings, and her oldest great grandson. A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00pm on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at First Christian Church, at 2230 13th St, Greeley, CO 80631 (Masks are required) In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given in memorium to The American Bible Society or First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Greeley, CO where she was a member and elder and served in various leadership roles. To leave condolences for Bessie's family, or to share your own memories, visit NCCcremation.com

