Betty Mae Leffler, 88, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Meadow View Care Center in Greeley, Colorado. Betty was born April 3, 1932 in Sterling, Colorado to Conrad and Mary (Kautz) Schilling. She was number 15 of 16 children. Betty lived in a farm near Iliff, Colorado and attended school there. She moved with her parents to Greeley, where she graduated from Greeley High. She married Rhiny Leffler where they farmed south of Ault. They had two children, Janet (Les) Batman and Norm (Vickie) Leffler. They later moved to Eaton, then to Greeley. After moving from the farm, Betty had jobs with the bank, doctor's office and finally Weld County. She was a member of the Lutheran Church. She spent several days a week at the Evans Senior Center until she was unable to drive. Betty is survived by one sister; her daughter and son; five grandchildren, Jeremy, Rusty, Matthew, Nikki and Shawni; ten great-grandchildren, Nicolas, Landyn, Lexyn, Lyvia, Corbin, Bailey, Knoxlee, Colt, Brant and Ryatt and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 14 siblings. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Stoddard Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Stoddard Funeral Home. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family wishes to thank Pathways and more particularly, Jasmin, Betty's nurse for all their special care in her final days. If you wish to make a contribution in Betty's name, please consider Pathways Hospice in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 West 28 th Street, Greeley, Colorado 80634. Please visit www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.

