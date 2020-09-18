Betty Jane Ley, 92, of Greeley, CO passed away at NCMC Hospice with her family surrounding her on Monday, September 14, 2020 She was born on July 25, 1928 in Windsor, CO to Henry and Ameila (Feit) Buderus. Betty attended and graduated from Greeley High School in 1946. She met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Ley, when she was 18 years old. They later married on June 20, 1948 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Betty enjoyed her time as a homemaker and gardening while Bob ran his business and worked. She was also involved in the Greeley-Evans Moose Lodge Chapter 909 where she served as a Secretary for a number of years. Bob and Betty loved to square dance, polka, and Dutch Hop together. They also enjoyed taking trips to Blackhawk to do a little gambling and taking drives. Bob passed away in 2015 after they had celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. After Bob's passing, Betty enjoyed spending time with her family. Betty is survived by niece Cheryl (Russell) Martin, nephew Rick Williams. Great nieces Kristyn Martin & Wayne Roberts, and Tanya Filsinger & Matt Kenney. Great-great nieces Jaedyn, McKenna, and Brielyn. Sister-n-law Naomi Morgan, nieces and nephews Sue (Bob) Kitchell, Margie (Tony) Dowdy, Herb (Karen) Ley, Charlene, and Sandy (Rick) Rexford. Special friend and neighbor Arlene Clinkinbard and Stacy. Many other nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, father and mother, sister Virginia (Jeannie) Williams and brother Harvey Buderus. And several nephews. Visitation is from 9:00-10:00 a.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Moser Funeral Service Chapel. Graveside service will begin at 11:00 a.m., also on Friday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.moserfuneralservice.com

