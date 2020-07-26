Betty Tointon passed away on July 20, 2020 in her home surrounded by family and in the care of hospice. Betty was known for her wonderful smile, sharp wit, and genuine appreciation for all those she came to know. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Betty was born July 2, 1933 to Ira and Freda Brammell in McClouth, Kansas. She was the second child of four children, including her older brother David, younger sister Judith, and younger brother Roger. Her father was superintendent of schools and a minister in the Brethren Church who also taught at McPherson College. Because of his background, education was always important to Betty and her siblings and this laid the foundation for many of Betty's passions in life. She graduated from McPherson High School in 1951 and attended McPherson College her first two years of college. She transferred to Kansas State University in the fall of 1953 and graduated with a degree in Food and Nutrition and a minor in Journalism in 1955. During her senior year she agreed to be interviewed by Robert (Bob) Tointon to run on a political ticket as Senior Class Secretary and the rest is history. Bob and Betty started dating during the campaign and were married by her father December 4, 1955 in Perry, Kansas. Betty worked one year in marketing for the Kansas Board of Agriculture before brief stops in Marana, AZ, Big Springs, TX and Fort Bragg, NC as Bob served his three-year commitment in the Air Force. While at Fort Bragg, their son Bill Tointon was born on September 2, 1958. After Bob's discharge in 1959, they returned to Kansas briefly, before moving to Greeley, CO on Christmas of the same year. While Bob was working on missile sites in Greeley, Betty became active in numerous organizations in the community and also in their church. Bob and Betty along with Bill moved back to Denver in 1961 where their son Bryan Tointon was born on October 4, 1961. In 1963 Bob went to work for Joe Phelps and the family moved back to Greeley. Betty kept busy raising Bill and Bryan and rejoined the groups she had previously belonged to along with new ones. Over the next 57 years in Greeley, Betty became a leader in the philanthropic community and received numerous honors and awards including the United Way Humanitarian Award and served as the Grand Marshall of the Greeley Stampede along with Bob. She was involved with the Creative Arts Center, American Association of University Women, United Way, the NCMC Hospital Foundation and was the co-founder of the Women's Fund of Weld County. Betty and Bob also created the Tointon Institute for Educational Change at the University of Northern Colorado. This program was designed to provide K-12 educators with the opportunity to become better leaders. Over the years this program has changed the lives of hundreds of these educators who have in turn enhanced the lives of thousands of school children throughout Colorado. Betty always had a love for antiques and in 1989 she opened and operated Antiques at Lincoln Park in downtown Greeley for the next 20 years. Her eye for quality antiques and design made ALP one of the most respected antique stores along the front range and she loved every minute of it. Betty was also a pioneer in downtown Greeley, helping the area grow and become the thriving district it is now. Betty's love for Kansas State continued her entire life as she served on the KSU Foundation Executive Committee for many years. She has been recognized by K-State with the KSU Medal of Excellence as well as being inducted into the KSU Sports Hall of Fame with Bob. Betty loved attending Wildcat sporting events, especially bowl games in the Bill Snyder era. Betty truly possessed a purple heart. Betty is survived by her brother, David and his wife Lorna; sister-in-law, Barbara; husband, Bob; son, Bill and his wife Janiejill; son, Bryan and his wife Judi; grandchildren, Monique Potts, Dillon Potts, Joe Tointon, Steve Tointon; and great-grandchildren Bryson Potts, and Peyton Lohr. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the UNC Foundation for the Tointon Institute for Educational Change, or the Women's Fund of Weld County as Betty would be proud to continue to drive positive change in her memory. For contributions to the Tointon Institute, please make checks payable to the UNC foundation and reference Tointon Institute in the memo. Mail checks to 1620 Reservoir Road, Greeley, CO 80631. For contributions to the Women's Fund, please make checks payable to the Weld Community Foundation and reference Women's Fund of Weld County in the memo. Mail checks to 2425 35th Ave, Greeley, CO 80634, or to donate online go to https://cfsgwc. fcsuite.com/erp/ donate/list and search for Women's Fund. There will be a public visitation on July 30th from 4pm-8pm at the Allnutt Macy Chapel, as well as a private grave-side service and a larger celebration of life at a future date when restrictions are eased from COVID-19. An announcement will be made as soon as details become available.

