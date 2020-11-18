1/1
Beverly Groves
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Ruth Groves passed peacefully on the evening of November 11th at UC Health Hospital in Greeley. Beverly was born to Ellis and Dorothy Hobbs on October 26, 1928 in Fort Morgan Colorado. She was the oldest of three children and lived her entire life in Colorado. She attended her first three years of grade school in one room country schools near Wiggins. She then attended Wiggins schools through her sophomore year. She spent three summers participating in the Colorado State College of Education marching band and music program on a music scholarship that she earned playing the clarinet. During this time, she also played in a dance band, playing for community events. After graduating from Greeley High School in 1946, she attended nurses training for a short time. In 1948 she met and married her best friend and husband Harold Groves, a union lasting nearly 64 years. Along with raising four children, she worked side by side with her husband, farming and ranching in the Orchard, Wiggins, and finally Iliff communities until their retirement in 1979. During this time she was involved in Extension Homemakers clubs, judging 4-H cooking projects at various County and State Fairs, and was a partner in a wedding cake and catering business. She spent her retirement years with a new career in Real Estate, retiring in 2010 at the age of 82. Throughout her life she enjoyed attending various social events and club memberships, coffee groups, traveling, playing cards, bowling, and attending her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's sporting and music events. Most importantly, she enjoyed time spent with family and good friends. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brothers Ernest Hobbs and Donald Hobbs. She is survived by her son Dave Groves, daughters Mary (Jim) Roberts and Lois (Marlan) Croissant all of Windsor, and daughter Doris Dennehy of Platteville. Also survived by grandchildren, Travis (Jamie) Groves, Paul Groves, Colin (Anna) Roberts, Tyler (Heather) Roberts, Luke (Crystal) Croissant, Matt Croissant, Shawn Younger, Shayna (Brett) Samber, and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 followed by a Life Celebration Memorial Service at Adamson Life Celebration Home 2000 47th Ave, Greeley, CO. Interment will immediately follow the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens with a reception afterwards at Adamson. In lieu of flowers, memorials remembering Beverly may be made to Pathways in Weld County, Weld County Food Bank, or charity of choice. Friends may send condolences at www.AdamsonCares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral & Cremation Services
2000 47th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 353-1212
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adamson Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved