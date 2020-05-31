Beverly Jane Fry Hurt, 71, of Greeley, passed away on May 11, 2020, in Loveland.
She was born to Paul and Helen Fry on Feb. 5, 1949, in Greeley.
Beverly grew up and lived in Greeley for majority of her life, graduating from Greeley High (Greeley Central).
She attended Aims Community College and UNC.
She worked for UNC for many years as an Administrative Assistant.
She enjoyed being both in front of people and behind the scene. She was on the Board of Directors for the Greeley Civic Theater, wrote sketches and stories, as well as sang, 'clowned', juggled, mime and played the organ.
She also enjoyed fencing, the outdoors and several crafts from puzzles to crewel embroidery.
Beverly loved animals and took great pride in having her fur-babies around. With her faith in God, she was an active member in the Timberline Church in Windsor and attended Bible Studies whenever possible.
She is survived by her nephew/nieces, Bill (Deborah) Crabtree and Deb (Trevor) Thompson; great nephew/nieces, Nicole (Keith) Salmon, Stephen Crabtree, Scott Thompson, and Kajalina Thompson; great-great nephew, Timothy Weston; and very close friends, Trina (John) Cuzzetto, Anne (Dale) Currey and Greg and Suzanne Hubbard; and many other friends and family.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Helen Fry; brother-in-law and sister, Duane and Harriet Crabtree; and grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution in Beverly's name can be made out to the Weld County Humane Society or American Cancer Society in Care Of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, Colo. 80634.
To leave condolences for Beverly's family, www.adamsoncares.com Life Celebration memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Greeley Tribune on May 31, 2020.