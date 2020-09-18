Bob Korthuis was born March 31, 1934 in Denver and passed away September 11, 2020 at Lutheran Medical Center. Except for his college years, he spent his entire life in the state he loved. Bob grew up in the Golden area where the Green Mountain and the Table Top mountains were his and his brothers' playground. He graduated from Golden High School in 1952 and from Calvary Bible University in 1957. In college he met and married Ellen Nelson. Their heart's desire was to be missionaries to Africa, but God had other plans. In the summer of 1958 Bob and Ellen applied to American Missionary Fellowship and spend the next 60 years in rural and camp ministries. He pioneered a flying ministry in the Four Corners area and when they moved to Denver, he developed a flying circuit to small churches in Eastern Colorado. He served as director of Camp Id Ra Ha Je for 10 years and founded Homestead Bible Camp in Roggen, Colorado and San Juan Bible Conference in Mancos, Colorado. For 22 years he was director of Preston Ranch Ministries, a home for abused and abandoned children in Roggen, Colorado. Bob was a cowboy at cowboy at heart and loved the farmers and ranchers of Eastern Colorado. To him, serving the Lord was not a job but the joy of his heart. His purpose was to bring glory to God and because of that the way he impacted the lives of others will not be forgotten. During the ministry years, Bob served as a regional director of Christian Camping International. While at Id Ra Ha Je he served on the Platte Canyon school board, and while in Weld County he was politically active. He was a member of the Mountain Area Sunday School board. He is survived by his wife, Ellen; sons, Robert (Caryn) Korthuis, Daniel (Beckie) Korthuis; daughters, Carolyn (Mark) Neely and Patricia (Dan) Mullins; 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at 10 am, Saturday, September 19 at Tri City Baptist Church, 6953 W 92nd Lane. Memorial contributions may go to Preston Ranch, PO Box 44 Roggen, Colorado 80652.

