Bonnie Jean Anderson, 96 of Longmont passed away October 14, 2020 on the family farm where she had been living with her daughter, Shelly for the past 4 weeks. Bonnie was born November 21, 1923 in Hastings, NE to Raymond & Hazel (Sherman) Nelson. She was raised in Hastings where she graduated from Hastings High School & attended Hastings College before moving to Ft Collins, CO with her family and attended the CSU music school. She & her sister Patti worked at the family photography business, Nelson Studios during high school & college years. The family moved to Longmont & Bonnie was named Miss Photographic Dealer of 1947 out of 500 contestants.On December 28, 1947 Bonnie married Craig Anderson from rural Longmont at the Longmont Presbyterian Church.They lived in Longmont for a short period before moving to the family farm in the Rinn Community. Bonnie was very active with the Rinn Methodist Church in many capacities. Bonnie was an accomplished pianist & piano teacher where her theme-based recitals were the highlight of her students, especially during Halloween where she would decorate the house. Bonnie & her students wore elaborate Halloween costumes & they all played Halloween music.Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Craig of 62 years, her son Bobby, her parents & sister, Patti.She is survived by her children, Launa (John) Thompson, Brad (Kelley) Anderson, Scott Anderson & Shelly Anderson. 5 grandchildren, Craig, Katie, Mark, Richard & Benjamin & 8 great grandchildren, nephews Steve Nygren, Dan Dolton, Doug Dolton & niece Debra (Dolton) Smith, and her dear friend Lydia Folger whom has been a part of her life the last 10 years. Thank you to all the staff at Life Care Center & a big thank you to caregivers, Tricia Guntle & Suzanne Thompson & Suncrest Hospice Care.The service will be on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 10am at Rinn Methodist Church 3783 Bella Rosa Parkway, Frederick CO 80504. Due to Covid restrictions, seating will be limited & livestream will be available through the church website at www.facebook.com/rinnunitedmethodistchurch. In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts can be made to Rinn UMC in care of Ahlberg Funeral Chapel 326 Terry Street Longmont, CO 80504. Friends may leave condolences on the Ahlberg Funeral Chapel website. Cremation has been entrusted to the Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory.

