Brent Cisneros

Brent Alan Cisneros, 34, of Ft. Collins, passed away on August 21, 2020. Born in Greeley, he was the son of Donald M. Cisneros and Kimberly J. Soto. Brent attended Greeley West High School and Weld Opportunity High School. He also studied automotive repair at AIMS Community College. Brent was an avid motorcyclist. He was assistant manager at Blackjack Pizza in Ft. Collins. His passion was chicken farming and worked toward the goal of owning his own chicken farm. Brent was survived by his father Donald Cisneros, his mother Kimberly (Raul) Soto, his brother Michael Cisneros, his sister Kayla (Robert) Burns, his grandmother Carol Leach, his sister-in-law Lisa VandeBerg, his nieces Lily, Julie and Lexi, his stepbrothers Rick Soto, Adam Soto, Raulie (Jenelle) Soto, his nephews Oliver and Noah, his four-legged "son" Chevy, as well as countless aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Shawn Morris, his grandmother Rose Perez, his aunt Tina Guennon, his uncle Ronald Cisneros, and his cousins Christopher Perez and Christopher Waggoner. A private memorial service will be held. Please sign the online guestbook at www.stoddardsunset.com and leave a remembrance.

