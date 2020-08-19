Bryan "The Frog" Achziger, 52, of Fort Collins passed from this life into eternal life on Saturday July 18, 2020. Bryan is survived by his two children, Griffin Achziger, Avery Achziger and fiancé Jason Goad; granddaughter Nora Goad; his mother and step-father, Debbie & Danny Hager; his brother, Scott Achziger; his niece and nephew, Rayshell & Tristan Achziger. Bryan was born on May 22, 1968 in Greeley, Colorado to Debbie Hager & Richard Achziger. He was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Greeley Central High School in 1986. Bryan received his Bachelor's degree from Devry University in 1991. He majored in Electronics Engineering Technology.Bryan worked as an Engineer for Sprint for 25 years. He enjoyed riding bikes, paddle boarding and spending time with family & friends. His passion for BMX flowed into his business, Bad Ace Designs. Bryan truly lived life to the fullest and touched many lives along the way. He had a contagious laugh & smile that filled any room he entered. He had a genuine soul and a compassionate heart. Bryan will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. A mural for Bryan can be seen at The Pikes Peak BMX track in Colorado Springs.

