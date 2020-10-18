1/1
Butch Magnuson
Herman "Butch" Timothy Magnuson, 57, of Greeley passed through heaven's gates Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born October 27, 1962 in Greeley to Herman Albert Ennis and Barbara Jean (Achziger) Magnuson. Butch graduated from Valley High School in 1981. During his high school years, he enjoyed playing football and working at McDoy Distributing, starting in 1978. In 1988, he began his career with Valley Fire Extinguisher. Butch and his wife later purchased the business in 1997. On September 14, 1985, Butch married the love of his life, Jayne (Rugh) Magnuson. On July 1, 1989 and March 27, 1994, respectively, they welcomed his two wonderful sons, who were the most important part of his life. Butch was a perfectionist in all he did. He appreciated an organized home and meticulous yard. Hunting, golfing, traveling, shooting, time with family, and supporting his boys' activities were all hobbies he enjoyed. He coached his sons' little league football teams and was a member of the NRA, Ducks Unlimited, and Weld County Fish and Wildlife Gun Club. His family will remember his boisterous singing and entertaining humor. Butch never knew a stranger and was a friend to all. Thankful to have shared his life are his wife, Jayne; son, Ryan (Katie) Magnuson; father, Herman (Cherlene) Magnuson; parents-in-law, Chuck (Janet) Rugh, as well as numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews from the Magnuson and Rugh families. He was preceded in death by his son Jarrod, mother Barbara, and sister Kimberly Higuera. A Life Celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 22 at Foundations Church, 1380 N Denver Avenue, Loveland. Memorial gifts may be made to "Weld County Humane Society" or "Saruni International" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends and family may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Foundations Church
