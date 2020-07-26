Dr. Carl Henry Pollock Jr. was born in Sylvania, Ohio in 1931 to Carl and Bea Pollock. The family eventually settled in Greeley, CO, where he met the love of his life, Mary Noe, while attending CSC (UNC). Carl served in the US Navy during the Korean conflict, and upon return completed his education Colorado State College, eventually obtaining his PhD. He taught Business at the University of Utah, and retired from the School of Business Education at Portland State University. Carl's passions were traveling the world with Mary and playing duplicate bridge. Carl is survived by his loving wife, Mary; their two children, Cathy (Kim) and Dean (Heidi), and his grandsons, Kevin (Sassy), and Charles (Lauren). Carl is also survived by brother-in-law, Norman (Marty) Noe of Greeley. At Carl's request, no services will be held.

