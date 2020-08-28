Carlos Vasquez, 90, of Greeley, passed away surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home Monday, August 24, 2020 in Greeley. He was born March 13, 1930 to Candelario and Mary (Guillerma-Martinez) Vasquez in Ojo Feliz, New Mexico. Carlos attended school in Ocate, New Mexico. He moved to Colorado in May of 1943 into Pueblo County Route 2. He attended school in Excelsior, north Avondale. He worked on area farms until 1950. Carlos married his wife Luciana Martinez on June 25, 1949. In June 1950, the couple moved to Ault in Weld County, where they raised their family. Carlos was hardworking and worked in the concrete, asphalt and at Monfort. He retired at an early age due to his health. Carlos is survived by his children: Jean (Max) Echeverria of Greeley, Louie Vasquez of Evans, Frances (Orin) Forbes of Delta, and Sara Vasquez of Evans. Six sisters and two brothers. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 27 great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Luciana Vasquez; sons: Carlos Vasquez Jr. and Ernest Vasquez; his parents; 3 brothers and 1 sister. Private family Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Please share your remembrances and condolences at www.StoddardSunset.com

