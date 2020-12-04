Carroll Ross Brandon passed away at his home in Greeley on November, 13, 2020. He was born to Clifford and Veda Brandon on March 17, 1938 in Akron, CO. He spent his life and career in agriculture and working for Washington County. He was very involved in the Presbyterian church throughout his life. He married Koleta Spear on March 29,1959. They had 4 children, Richard, Karolyn, Gregory and Tammy. Koleta passed away on June 20, 1990 after a battle with breast cancer. After his wife passed, he met and married Leta Friedly on October 27, 1991. He was preceded in death by his first wife, his parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his wife, Leta; brothers Earl, Jim (Vicki), Russell (LeAnn), and Marvin (Carolyn); sisters Phyllis (Dean) Dragert and Marcelyn Patterson; son Richard (Shannon), Gregory; step daughters Robin Hays and Patra Friedly. He is survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom he dearly loved. No services to be held at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store