Charles Huggins

Charles Robert Huggins, known by everyone as Chuck, passed away on October 13 in Greeley, Colorado after a long illness. Chuck was born in Denver, Colorado to parents Robert and Esther (Pedersen) Huggins. He grew up in Golden, graduating from Golden High School in 1975. He lived and worked in the Golden/Lakewood area for many years before moving to Greeley to be closer to family. Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his sister Debi (John) Oster of Kersey, nephews Paul Oster of LaSalle, Dan (Lindsey) Oster of Evans, and Eric (Toni) Oster of Colorado Springs, along with two great nieces, three great nephews and several cousins. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local Hospice organization. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Stoddared Funeral Home. Please visit www.StoddardSunset.com to read more about Chuck's life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store