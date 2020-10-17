1/1
Charles Huggins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Robert Huggins, known by everyone as Chuck, passed away on October 13 in Greeley, Colorado after a long illness. Chuck was born in Denver, Colorado to parents Robert and Esther (Pedersen) Huggins. He grew up in Golden, graduating from Golden High School in 1975. He lived and worked in the Golden/Lakewood area for many years before moving to Greeley to be closer to family. Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his sister Debi (John) Oster of Kersey, nephews Paul Oster of LaSalle, Dan (Lindsey) Oster of Evans, and Eric (Toni) Oster of Colorado Springs, along with two great nieces, three great nephews and several cousins. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local Hospice organization. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Stoddared Funeral Home. Please visit www.StoddardSunset.com to read more about Chuck's life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Stoddard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stoddard Funeral Home
3205 West 28th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
9703307301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stoddard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved