Charles Bowers Wood, of Greeley, passed away on August 4, 2020, at his home. Charlie was born October 7, 1955, to Jack and Virginia (Bowers) Wood, in Teaneck, New Jersey. Charlie proudly served in the U.S. Army for eighteen months and became a welder and a mechanic by trade. He was quite an outdoorsman and he enjoyed the mountains and the fresh air of Colorado. He was a lifelong rider of Harley Davidson motorcycles and loved the open road. Charlie is survived by his mother, Virginia, his brother John (Yvonne) Wood, his sister, Alice "Kitty" (Louis) Angelucci, a niece, Katie (Ryan) Neuman, as well as several aunts, an uncle and cousins. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Pasha, who is left to mourn her daddy. Charlie is preceded in death by his father, Jack Denman Wood. Inurnment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

