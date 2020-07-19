Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and the matriarch of the family, Charlotte Rodriguez Andrade, 86, of Greeley, died at home peacefully surrounded by family on July 15, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. Charlotte was born to Ramon and Rebecca (Soto) Rodriguez on April 22, 1934 in Huntley, Wyoming. She grew up in Torrington, Wyoming and moved to Greeley, Colorado in 1950 to live with her Aunt Piedad. She attended Greeley High School and graduated in 1952. She met her husband, Joe D. Andrade at a basketball game between Greeley High School and Gilcrest High School. They were later married in 1953. While raising seven children and working, she graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a Master's Degree in Counseling in 1976. She continued working as a career counselor for Aims Community College for 20 years. During her time at Aims, she founded the Hispanic Women of Weld County in 1988. This organization is dedicated to offering educational opportunities by providing scholarships for nontraditional students and through mentorships for groups of all ages. She also served on the Greeley Housing Authority Commission and served as the president of the Colorado Career Development Association. In 1988, she received the recognition of the Outstanding Guidance Counselor in Colorado. Charlotte was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church since it opened in 1965. Charlotte loved gardening and cooking. She especially enjoyed family gatherings and celebrations. Her extravagant meals, always accompanied by beans and green chile, was enjoyed by many. Charlotte was a strong, out-spoken woman who valued higher education, family and traditions. She was known to "run on chocolate and love." Our mother will be greatly missed! She is survived by her children, Jo Lynn Andrade-Johnson (Lynn D. Johnson), Sandy Andrade (Doug Blasi), Rebecca Andrade, Brenda Schuch (Mick), Ron Andrade (Dorie), Randy Andrade (Vivian) and T.J. Andrade; 16 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, and a special family friend, Mel Lackie. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Joe D. Andrade, her parents, and siblings, Ray, Jennie and Bobby Rodriguez. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the UNC Foundation - Andrade Family Scholarship Fund or the Hispanic Women of Weld County in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. Please leave condolences for Charlotte's family, at www.AdamsonCares.com Life Celebration visitation will be held from 4-7 pm, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley. A private burial will follow later that week.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store