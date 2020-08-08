Cheara Chon Rivera, 28, of Greeley, passed away on July 30, 2020. She was born on July 8, 1992 in North Platte, Nebraska to Kerry Luna and Loren Rivera. She had a passion to be back in Nebraska near her mom. In 2010, she received her diploma from Greeley West High School. Cheara worked at Dairy Queen, Panda Express, and most recently, Safeway, where she was a deli clerk for the past 5 years. She loved and cherished her family, especially her daughter, Leah, whom she loved unconditionally. Cheara is survived by her mother, Kerry Luna of Lincoln, Nebraska and her father, Loren E. Rivera of Greeley, her sisters, Reyna, Leticia and Lorenna Rivera & Marissa Juarez, all of Greeley, Dominique Sanchez of Grand Island, Nebraska, her brothers, Andre & Devon Rivera of Loveland, Colorado, Maricio and Isaiah Juarez of Greeley, Colorado, Ray, Ryan, Nathon, and Alex Hernandez of Lincoln, Nebraska, and significant other, Joseph Cartwright of Evans, Colorado. Cheara was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, Gloria Dominguez, Betty J. Ruch and Felix M. Rivera. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Moser Funeral Service Chapel, 3501 S. 11th Avenue in Evans. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Mosaic Church, 3451 23rd Avenue in Evans. Interment is at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Greeley. An online guestbook and obituary are at www.moserfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store