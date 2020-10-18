Christi Smith

Christi Ann Smith passed into eternal life on Tuesday, Oct. 13th at her home in Greeley, CO. She was 61. Christi was born May 26, 1959 in Lubbock TX to Alfred and Frances Martin. She was the middle child and grew up with an older brother (Kevin) and younger brother (Scott). All those things they say about the middle child is true, she was a keeper of the peace and extremely social. She graduated Aurora Central High School in 1977. She met her husband Pat in 7th grade (they didn't like each other) but they became friends in HS and grew to love each other and got married on Dec. 19th, 1981. Pat couldn't wait until he had a enough money for a ring to propose to her, so he gave her a ripped out piece of paper from a catalog of the ring he planned to buy for her. This year would have been their 39th Anniversary. Pat and Christi raised their two children (Laura and Ryan) in The Colony, TX and later in Greeley, CO. She was an amazing mother and balanced working, raising a family and ministry life with absolute grace. Christi had a beautiful alto voice and helped Pat in his music ministry for the duration of their marriage, most recently at their home parish of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Fort Collins. Christi spent her life's work in non-profit and ministry, most recently as the VP of Resource Development at United Way of Weld County for the past 21 years. She had a servant heart that spilled into every aspect of her life, including her job. She loved and cared about the people of Weld County deeply. She was a two-time Breast Cancer Survivor. She was a light to those around her while going through some of the hardest times in her own life. In fact, when she went in to receive her chemo treatments, she was often the one going around making sure everyone else was ok and comfortable. Christi was the embodiment of sacrificial love and left every person she met better than they were before. She loved her family more than anything else and her grandchildren will remember all their snapchat calls and how special she made birthdays and Christmas. She is survived by her husband Pat Smith (Greeley CO), Laura Hernandez (Zach Hernandez of Greeley, CO), Ryan Smith (Cathy Smith of Severance CO) and her 7 Grandchildren (Dylan, Siena, Thalia, Tristan and Conor Hernandez and Kaden and Ella Smith). She is also survived by her mother Frances (Greeley CO) and two brothers Kevin Martin (Michelle Martin of Aurora CO) and Scott Martin (Carmel Martin of Florida) She joins her father, Alfred Martin in heaven. Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish will host visitation from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, October 19, and 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 20 with a Vigil Service to follow at 7:00 pm, and Recitation of the Rosary starting at 7:45 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 21. A reception will follow the Funeral Mass on Wednesday from 1:00pm to 4:00 pm at the Island Grove Event Hall in Greeley. Please note, due to COVID, 100 people will be allowed in at a time; feel free to come in the middle/later part of the reception so there will be room for everyone. She will be laid to rest at Linn Grove Cemetery in Greeley.In lieu of flowers, and in light of Christi's life of service and her spirit of giving, please direct your donations to United Way of Weld County. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences with the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store