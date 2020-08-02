Cipriano A Martinez, 77, of Longmont Colorado, passed away on July 13,2020. Cipriano was born in Mora New Mexico on February 8, 1943. He joined the USMC leaving high school grade 11 and continued to pursue Business management degree through Aims Community Collage. Cipriano left the USMC a Corporal MP with seven years of service.Cipriano was married to Gloria Gauna on November 27 1965; they would have been married 55 years this November.Cipriano worked a number of years in the Greeley area completing his career as a Technical Operator for IBM in Boulder Colorado. He enjoyed fishing, camping and ATVs. What Cip loved most were friends and family, spending time in the mountains in their trailer at Beaver lake. He was actively involved in the American Legion Longmont helping out with kitchen duties along with caretaking duties for the Beaver lake community at Beaver Lake in the mountains. Cipriano is survived by his wife Gloria, son Jeff Martinez (Tami), Brother Manuel Martinez (Carol) along with his four extended grandkids Casandra Dieterlie (Marven), Tonja Becker(Shawn), Kevin Wilson (Cheryl), Sean Wilson (Brittany) and 13 great grandkids, family and friends.Cipriano is preceded in death by two precious grandkids Breanna Rose and Jeffery Ray, his parents, three brothers and sister, two nieces and one nephew. The funeral service will be held at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel 326 Terry Street Longmont, Colorado 80501. Date has not been determined.

