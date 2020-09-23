1/1
Clarence Krieger
Clarence "Tiger" Krieger, 82 of Garden City, CO, passed away at his home September 14, 2020. Clarence was born April 22, 1938 in Orchard, Colorado to John Jacob and Pauline (Bauer) Krieger. He married Elizabeth Cowan in Greeley on December 28, 1958 and later remarried to Mary Trefren on August 6, 1971 in Greeley. Clarence graduated from Greeley Central High School in 1957. He worked for John Ewing in La Salle for 18 years and then for Farr Better Feeds for over 30 years. He retired in 2003. Clarence, also known as Crash, Tiger and Crink, was very active. He was a race car driver and his racing garage was called Racers Roost. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling and drinking beer. He was a lifetime member of and was inducted into the Hall of Fame at CARC at Lakeside Speedway and at WARC in Cheyenne, WY. He traveled back and forth, racing for over 30 years. He was also a member and was inducted into the Colorado Motor Sports Hall of Fame. Clarence was a life time member of the Moose Lodge and the Good Time Car Club. He was still a trustee of the Garden City Town Hall and at one time served as Mayor of Garden City. Clarence was confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. He is survived by his daughters Tammy (Jack) Malick, Linda (Donald) Lulf and Kelly Krieger; grandchildren, Jodi (Jorge) Vargas, James Lulf, Travis Lulf, Ashley (Ross) Newland, Conner Wyatt, Elly Wyatt, Emily Kunzman, Kyle Kunzman; and great-grandchildren Zoee Lulf and Peighton Newland. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Laverne Hamilton; and daughter Sheryl Krieger. A visitation will be held from 4-7:00 P.M. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO, 80634. A reception will be held starting at noon on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Garden City VFW. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
