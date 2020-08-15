Bud was born on May 29, 1928 to Claude and Eva Meeker in California. He grew up with his brother, George and two sisters, Lucene and Olive. In 1940 he came to Gilcrest to live with his uncle and help as a farm hand. In 1946 Bud graduated from Gilcrest High School after which he enlisted into the U.S. Navy. During Bud's first tour of duty he met and fell for the love of his life, Mary Lou Clark. Both were attending a New Year's Eve dance celebration December 31, 1946. All it took was one look and they were hooked. He had swept her off of her feet with his baby blue eyes, curly hair, sparkling smile and deep set dimples. They were married March 24, 1947. Following his discharge in 1948 they settled in Greeley where Mary Lou helped in her mother's general store, Clarks Market, and Bud joined the Greeley Police Department. In December 1948 they welcomed their first child, Janet Jo, their second, Susan Marie in 1950, and finally their third in 1953, Michael Dean. Shortly thereafter Bud re-enlisted in the Navy for a second tour of duty. He was discharged again and he decided to continue his history of civil service and become a firefighter. After completing the necessary schooling he joined The Greeley Fire Department. He remained there until he was seriously burned in an explosion making it impossible for him to perform his duties. His career was cut short and he was forced to retire early. This change in his work gave him the opportunity to dive into his much loved hobby of guns and he quickly became known as "The Gun Nut". Bud and Mary Lou were blessed with six grandchildren. Three in 1970, Amy, Chad, and Beau. Two more in 1973, Cody, and Cassi and Angie followed in 1975. There are no words for the level of joy and pride they had for them. Years later those grandkids gave them 15 Great Grandkids all of whom they enjoyed immensely. Sadly, Mary Lou or "mamie" was taken far too soon and she passed on September 11, 2005. Life did as it does and kept moving on bringing them great-great grandchildren, 9 to be exact. There was no prouder "papa than Bud and he told anyone who would listen about them. On August 11, 2020 Bud was called home. He passed peacefully in his sleep at NCMC where he was being treated for a fall. Bud will be remembered as a stern but generous man who loved guns and telling stories but most importantly his family. He was an honorable and loyal man who enjoyed helping others and was proud to have served his country and community. He was blessed with a long life filled with great love and joy. We, Bud's family, are so grateful to have had him in our lives and are so proud to have gotten to call him our "papa". Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou, son-in-law, Harley Carter, great granddaughter, Brittany Ledford, parents Claude and Eva Meeker, Sister Olive and his brother George. He leaves behind 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren, and his sister, Lucene. A private family celebration of Bud's life will be held at a later date. To leave condolences for the family visit adamsoncares.com.

