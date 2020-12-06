Clifford Eugene Barnhart, 89 years of age, passed away at home the evening of November 24 th . Cliff was suffering from the complications of prostate cancer but stayed sharp and positive to the end. Cliff's family stayed by his side throughout his last days. Cliff was born in Columbus Ohio, an only child to Charles Albert Barnhart and Emma Louise Petty, on May 31, 1931. Cliff was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. He was humble, generous and extremely kind. He gave his family tremendous love and support. After graduating from high school and managing the H & H Hardware Store in Columbus, Cliff enlisted in the Air Force in 1951. Cliff was assigned as an instructor at the Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne Wyoming, where he met and then married Colleen Gunson of Ault. Cliff served with honor in the Korean War and received several medals; Good Conduct, Korean Service, National Defense Service, and the United Nations Service medals. Cliff was also an accomplished trumpet player, playing in the Air Force marching band during his military service. Cliff attained the rank of Staff Sergeant while stationed in Korea before being discharged from the Air Force in July of 1955. After leaving the service, Cliff was hired by Mountain Bell. His brilliance, hard work ethic, and integrity eventually led him out of the field and into sales with US West Communications. He had an extremely successful career for many years and was formally recognized for his outstanding performance many times over his career as an account executive in Wyoming, receiving multiple awards and formal celebrations in recognition of his accomplishments. Cliff spent more than twenty years going on annual trout and salmon fishing trips with family. These fall adventures were always filled with many fond memories. Besides catching the first fish, we could always count on either Dad or Uncle Norm to beat us in our evening cribbage matches. Retiring after 40 years, Cliff and Colleen took art classes discovering a talent and love for oil painting, meeting weekly and sharing their passion with very dear friends. Cliff will be deeply missed by his wife, Colleen Barnhart, his daughter Lori Clifton, his son Phil and his wife Doris Barnhart, his daughter in-law Jo Lynn Barnhart, granddaughter Brittney and her husband Trevor Mccarty, grandson Devin and his wife Sierra Barnhart, grandson Alex Clifton and his wife Ann Delany, great-grandson Daxton Barnhart , step great-granddaughters Tayven and Abrie Mccarty, plus loving nieces Julie Hall, Jan Kennedy, Tam Booth and Marcie Sheets and their beautiful families. Cliff is preceded in death by his eldest son, Charlie, as well as his parents. Celebration of Cliff's incredible life will be held at a later time when gatherings of loved ones are safe again. Since Cliff had a passion for reading, memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Northern Plains Public Library, PO Box147, Ault, CO 80610. Family and friends may share condolences and memories at www.adamsoncares.com

