Dale E. Miller, 69, of Greeley, passed away on 10/03/2020 in Greeley, Colorado. He was born to Dale and Irene (Dermer) on July 28, 1951 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Dale grew up Fort Morgan and attended Fort Morgan High School. He enjoyed fishing and listening to sports. He worked as a Meat Inspector for the USDA for the past 15 years after working for Monfort for 20+ years. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Dale is survived by his wife of 46 years, Pamela Miller; children, Kyle (Heather) Miller of Inglewood, Florida, Kelsey (Ryan) French of Nunn, Colorado and Chase Miller of Greeley, Colorado; grandchildren, Kayla, Kiani, Rylynn and Brynnlee. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial contribution in Dale Miller's name can be made to American Heart Association
in Care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for Dale's family, www.adamsoncares.com Private memorial gathering will be held at a later date.