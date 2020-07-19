Dale Olhausen

Dale D. Olhausen, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, of Loveland, Colorado, age 85, passed away suddenly of acute leukemia (ALM) on July 12, 2020, at McKee Medical Center in Loveland, Colorado. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Lynn of 62 years, and their children, Jill Olhausen of Frisco, TX, Jeff Olhausen of Loveland, CO, Judy Weaver and husband, Jason Stewart of Loveland, CO, and grandchildren Colton and Cassidy Weaver of Loveland, CO; also younger brother Roger (Rose) Olhausen of Jefferson, IA, sister-in-law Connie Olhausen of Hartley, IA, and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother Cloy, and son-in-law, Matt Weaver. "You never leave a place you love, you go away, taking a part of it along and leaving a part of you remaining." Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to read Dale's full obituary.

