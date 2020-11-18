Dana "Dink" Simpson, 99, of Greeley went home to the Lord on November 14, 2020. She was born on October 27, 1921 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Dana's father worked for the railroad in the 1920's and because she was so tiny, he gave her the nickname Dink after a small locomotive that was called the Dinky train. She went by "Dink" all her life. Dink met her husband, Raymond, at church. Since he was serving in World War II, he proposed by sending her a ring in the mail. They were married on April 30, 1943 while he was on a short leave before departing for Europe. As a young bride, she did her part to serve our country by working in an ammunition factory until he returned. Dink and Ray's three children were all born in Little Rock, Arkansas. They moved their family to Greeley in 1958. She was the best mom any child could ever want. She loved her God, church, husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with all her heart and served them all the days of her life. They were members of SunnyView Church of the Nazarene, now Celebration Pointe, where she taught toddlers Sunday School for many years. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, babysitting, crocheting, reading and puzzles. Dink is survived by her daughters Judy Banz of Greeley and Shirley (Jim) Ertel of Monument, Colorado, along with six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray, and a son, Don "OJ" Simpson. A Celebration of her Life will be held at Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 W. 28th Street, in Greeley on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. Social distancing will be followed and masks are required. Live-streaming can be viewed at www.stoddardsunset.com Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Greeley. Please sign the online guestbook at www.stoddardsunset.com.

