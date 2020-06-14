Dane Michael Jensen said goodbye to us on June 6th after his brave four-year battle with ALS. Dane was born April 4, 1965 in Nebraska but grew up and lived most of his life in Greeley where he graduated from University High and spent most of his career in automotive services management and, later, oil and gas production. He was a waterfowl hunting, fishing and golf enthusiast and excelled at everything he did. He was loved by his family and many friends for his sense of humor, kind and considerate heart and easy going spirit. He met his wife, Melissa, at a Greeley Stampede concert in 1996 and they were married in Estes Park in 1999. He is preceded in death by his father Don Jensen and survived by his mother, Donna Jensen, siblings Doug Jensen and Lori Imhof (husband, Mike), wife Melissa, children Markie, Bryce, Dane Jr. (DJ) and Connor, and five grandchildren Chloe, Rogan, Aspen, Tegan and Kashlyn (due this September) as well as many nieces, nephews and great nephews and nieces. Dane donated his body to ALS Research and donations in his memory and honor can be made to the ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter or Outdoor Buddies. An outdoor memorial will be held at a later date.

