Daniel (Dan) Richards Pike of Milliken, died suddenly on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born on January 2, 1975. He is survived by his daughter Marrisa, mother Patty, brother Sean (Charity) and their three children (Quincey, Ramsey, Cashe), two uncles (Jim and Jerry Pike), two aunts (Jennifer Villano and Donna Rowland), and 20 cousins. Viewing will be Thursday, October 22nd at Mark's Funeral Services, 9293 Eastman Park Dr., Windsor, from 4:00-6:00PM. A Mass to celebrate Dan's life will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1250 7th Street, Windsor, on Friday, October 23rd at 10:30 AM. A reception will immediately follow at the American Legion Hall, 624 Ash Street, Windsor. High risk guests should use caution due to an increase of COVID-19 in Colorado. Burial will be held Friday, October 23rd at Lakeview Cemetery at 2:00 PM, 32815 Highway 257. Memorial gifts may be made to the Humane Society of Weld County, 1620 St, Evans, CO 80620 -c/o Mark's Funeral Services. View the complete Obituary and send condolences at www.marksfuneralService.com COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, Seating is limited at the church. Masks and social distancing are required.

