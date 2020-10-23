1/1
Daniel Richards (Dan) Pike
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel (Dan) Richards Pike of Milliken, died suddenly on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born on January 2, 1975. He is survived by his daughter Marrisa, mother Patty, brother Sean (Charity) and their three children (Quincey, Ramsey, Cashe), two uncles (Jim and Jerry Pike), two aunts (Jennifer Villano and Donna Rowland), and 20 cousins. Viewing will be Thursday, October 22nd at Mark's Funeral Services, 9293 Eastman Park Dr., Windsor, from 4:00-6:00PM. A Mass to celebrate Dan's life will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1250 7th Street, Windsor, on Friday, October 23rd at 10:30 AM. A reception will immediately follow at the American Legion Hall, 624 Ash Street, Windsor. High risk guests should use caution due to an increase of COVID-19 in Colorado. Burial will be held Friday, October 23rd at Lakeview Cemetery at 2:00 PM, 32815 Highway 257. Memorial gifts may be made to the Humane Society of Weld County, 1620 St, Evans, CO 80620 -c/o Mark's Funeral Services. View the complete Obituary and send condolences at www.marksfuneralService.com COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, Seating is limited at the church. Masks and social distancing are required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Marks Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Burial
02:00 PM
Lakeview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marks Funeral & Cremation Service
9293 Eastman Park Dr
Windsor, CO 80550
(970) 686-9525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marks Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved