Darrell Rains, Jr. 89, of Greeley passed away on Friday August 7, 2020. He was born April 18, 1931 in Mazanola, CO to Elmer Darrell and Edith Mae (Morgan) Rains and graduated from Manzanola High School in 1949. He received an AB from Colorado State College (UNC) in 1953 and his Masters in 1954. Darrell served in the US Army from 1954-56, stationed for 18 months in Orleans, France with the U.S. Headquarters Band of Europe. Darrell and Angie Westerhoff were married on October 24, 1958 in Arvada, CO, celebrating nearly 62 years together. He always said that his life changed for the better once he found his sole mate. He taught 33 years in the public-school system in Hillrose and Ordway, CO; Cordell, OK; School District RE-1 in (Gilcrest, LaSalle and Platteville) and finally at Dayspring Christian School in Greeley. Darrell was honored to be the Director of Bands and Music Supervisor at each school he was associated with. He was especially proud of the Pride of the Valley Alumni Band. A member of Kappa, Kappa Psi (National College Band Fraternity), he also belonged to the Colorado Band Masters Organization, Phi Beta Mu National Band Fraternity, American School of Band Directors Association (serving two years as State Chairman), North Colorado Association of Hospital Volunteers (serving as NCMC Volunteer President for two years and State Vice President for 2 years), Silver State Masonic Lodge, Sunrise Sams RV club, and the Eaton American Legion. Darrell and Angie loved to travel and set foot in all 50 states as well as numerous foreign countries enjoying cruises and land tours. Traveling in their RV with good friends and their grandchildren around Colorado was very special. He was an accomplished golfer and fisherman. Watching college football, especially the CU Buffs and UNC Bears was a special past time. He was a season ticket holder for both teams for many years. Even when traveling in their RV he made sure his Saturday campsite had working TV reception to ensure he did not miss a college game. He is survived by his wife, Angie of Greeley and was very proud of his two sons; Steve (Laura) of Windsor and Kevin (Susan) of Carefree, AZ as well as his five grandchildren; Alicia of Windsor, Shellene of Denver, Davis, Cameron and Shannon of Carefee, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private family graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Darrell's Life Celebration will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 29 at the Amphitheater at the Family FunPlex, 1501 65th Avenue, Greeley. The family invites you to bring your lawn chair and umbrella, wearing masks and observing social distancing. Memorial gifts may be made to "Valley Education Foundation" (Darrell Rains Music Scholarship) in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

