Darvin Buseman
1949 - 2020
Darvin Earl Buseman, 71, of Milliken passed away at his home on Saturday, September 12, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born August 11, 1949 in Sioux Falls, SD to Henry Fred and Annetta Faye (Bartels) Buseman where he grew up. He graduated from Centerville High School in Centerville, SD. He married Darletta Smith on March 4, 1972 in Madison, SD and they moved to Milliken, CO in 1974. Darvin worked for Don King Construction for a number of years before beginning his 38-year career as a truck driver in the oil transport industry. Darvin enjoyed time with family, especially with the grandkids and great-grandkids, restoring cars, drag racing and family trips to South Dakota. Survivors include his wife, Darletta, children; Todd (Norma) Buseman and Nikki (Glover) Howard, grandchildren; Ashley Vanessa (Dillon) Todd, Jr. and Cristina Buseman, Breanne (Eddy), Bobby and Jace Molinar, great-grandchildren; Israel, Jasiah, Jovan, Eddy, Jr. and Irlanda, brothers; Dennis and twin Marvin (Joyce) Buseman. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Galen and nephews Lance and Kelly. Life Celebration at 10 a.m. Friday, September 18 at Grace Community Church, 2033 W. S. 1st Street, Johnstown. Interment Johnstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to "Darletta Buseman" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Grace Community Church
