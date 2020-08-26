1/1
Daryl Taylor
Daryl Dean Taylor, 72, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the North Colorado Medical Center. He was born on November 18, 1947 in Greeley to Jesse Benjamin and Helena Louise (Kesselring) Taylor. Daryl graduated from Greeley High School in 1965 and later went on to earn his Bachelor of Science Degree from CSU in 1971. During this same time he spent 5 years serving as a United States Marine Corps Reservist. Mr. Taylor married Janet Jelen on October 30, 1977 in Greeley. He was the founder and owner/operator of North American Manufacturing (Taylor Trailers) since 1973. He loved fishing, hunting, and hiking. His family was incredibly important to him. Daryl was a man of extraordinarily strong faith. He lived out his faith in Jesus Christ every day. Survivors include his wife, Janet Taylor; his sons, Jason (Kari) Taylor of Greeley and John (Sydney) Taylor of Gillette, Wyoming; his daughter, Jennifer (Justin) Thimgan of Nunn; 2 sisters, Geneva Clark, and Susan Alles both of Greeley and 8 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Louise Taylor, sister in law Cathy Jelen, and brother in laws, Clarence Clark and Marvin Zeismer. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Taylor Trailers property. An online obituary and guest book are at www.moserfuneralservice.com

Published in Greeley Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 25, 2020
