David A. Smith
David Allen Smith 54 of Platteville, CO. Went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2020 David was born in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri to Kenneth & Geraldine (Warner) Smith. He married Ellen Crabtree on June 27, 1998. David loved the mountains and was very passionate about his Indian heritage. Everyone who came to know David loved him. He was kind, trustworthy, loyal, and had the best sense of humor. David could make anyone laugh. He loved his family and friends. David is survived by his wife of 22 years; stepchildren, Annette Stephenson, Travis Reed, Melinda Larson; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters and 1 brother. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. "Your wings were ready, but my heart was not. So spread your wings and fly like that eagle in the sky, that you loved to watch. I love you with all my heart and soul and you will be sorely missed R.I.P."

Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
