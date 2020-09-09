David Batt

David Lee Batt was born March 23, 1961 in Eaton, Colorado. He attended school in Eaton until 1970. He then attended school in Greeley and graduated from Greeley Central High School in 1979. He remained close friends with several of his high school friends throughout his entire life. He farmed with family in Northern Colorado until 2005. In 2006, he left farming and went to work at Agland. At the time of his death, he was employed at Simplot. On September 3, 2020, he joined the Lord, his parents, and numerous relatives in heaven. His family and friends were the most important thing to him. He loved watching his niece and nephews participate in sports throughout their high school years. Family celebrations were a highlight in his life and will not be the same without him. David is survived by his older brother Doug (Phyllis) Batt from Greeley and their children Aaron (Jane) Batt from Lake Stevens, Washington, Tyler (Catherine) Batt from Severance, and Trisha (Shawn) Easthouse from Briggsdale. He is also survived by his sister Julie (Dave) Beran from Gill. He also has a great nephew from Lake Stevens, Carter, and was looking forward to the arrival of two more great nephews in October. He is preceded in death by his parents (Delbert and Mary Ann Batt), a baby sister, grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles. Donations can be made to the Humane Society of Weld County or a charity of your choice
. Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Moser Funeral Service Chapel, 3501 S. 11th Avenue in Evans, Colorado.