1/1
David Batt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Lee Batt was born March 23, 1961 in Eaton, Colorado. He attended school in Eaton until 1970. He then attended school in Greeley and graduated from Greeley Central High School in 1979. He remained close friends with several of his high school friends throughout his entire life. He farmed with family in Northern Colorado until 2005. In 2006, he left farming and went to work at Agland. At the time of his death, he was employed at Simplot. On September 3, 2020, he joined the Lord, his parents, and numerous relatives in heaven. His family and friends were the most important thing to him. He loved watching his niece and nephews participate in sports throughout their high school years. Family celebrations were a highlight in his life and will not be the same without him. David is survived by his older brother Doug (Phyllis) Batt from Greeley and their children Aaron (Jane) Batt from Lake Stevens, Washington, Tyler (Catherine) Batt from Severance, and Trisha (Shawn) Easthouse from Briggsdale. He is also survived by his sister Julie (Dave) Beran from Gill. He also has a great nephew from Lake Stevens, Carter, and was looking forward to the arrival of two more great nephews in October. He is preceded in death by his parents (Delbert and Mary Ann Batt), a baby sister, grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles. Donations can be made to the Humane Society of Weld County or a charity of your choice. Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Moser Funeral Service Chapel, 3501 S. 11th Avenue in Evans, Colorado.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moser Funeral & Cremation Service
3501 S. 11th Avenue
Evans, CO 80620
970-330-6824
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moser Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved